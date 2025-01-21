Saif Ali Khan attack case: CCTV cameras installed, strict security protocols placed at actor's residence

Saif Ali Khan attack case: The stabbing incident on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence on January 16 sent shockwaves through the industry. The actor was hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, where he underwent multiple surgeries. Now, paparazzi videos outside the actor's residence have shown that stricter security measures are being installed following the incident. (Also read: 'Leave us alone for God's sake': Kareena Kapoor slams paparazzi shooting her, Saif Ali Khan's home, deletes post later) Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his house on last Thursday.(PTI file photo)

Security measures at Saif Ali Khan's residence

In a new video taken by a paparazzo outside the actor's Bandra residence, two men were seen entering through the security gate beside the main gate. When asked if they were there for security reasons, one of them responded that they were there to examine the area. On the question of new security, the men said that the choice rests on the residents and they are simply here to talk about the same.

Meanwhile, new CCTV cameras were also installed at the actor's Bandra residence following the attack. Two men were seen installing CCTV cameras on the balcony of the actor's home. In the video, a man was seen climbing on the condenser of the air conditioner to reach the ceiling for the installation of the camera.

More details

Mumbai Police arrested Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad in the attack case in Thane on Sunday. The accused initially tried to mislead investigators by claiming that he is a Kolkata resident. However, police nailed his lie and secured his school leaving certificate from his Bangladesh-based brother on his mobile phone, the official said.

The intruder allegedly broke into his house in an attempted theft. The actor suffered multiple injuries after the confrontation, including one near his spine and another on his neck. After undergoing multiple surgeries, Saif is now out of danger and recovering, according to the doctors. He will be discharged on Tuesday.