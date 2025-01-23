Menu Explore
Khushi Kapoor drew a diagram on her thigh to cheat in exam; her Loveyapa co-star Junaid Khan reveals his tricks

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 23, 2025 02:09 PM IST

Ahead of Loveyapa’s release, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan have revealed some interesting secrets from their school time

Sridevi’s darling daughter Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s handsome son Junaid Khan are currently spending a lot of time together. The two young actors are busy on a promotional spree for their upcoming film, Loveyapa. In the much-anticipated rom com, Khushi and Junaid will be seen as lovers who want to get married. However, things will take an unexpected turn when they are made to exchange their phones for a day. Well, their interviews ahead of the film’s release are also as interesting as the plot of Loveyapa. Just recently, Khushi and Junaid revealed how they cheated in exams without getting caught.

Junaid Khan Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa
Junaid Khan Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, when asked if they ever cheated in examinations, Khushi revealed, “I have cheated on an exam, but I have not gotten caught.” Junaid admitted that this was also the case for him. Recalling her time at school, Khushi shared, “I drew a whole diagram on my thigh. And I don’t know why I thought that was the most ideal way to cheat on the Science exam. I drew like a whole flower with labels on it with a sketch pen on my leg. And we used to wear these skirts, so I would just pull it and look at the diagram and label everything.”

Junaid, on the other hand, had a very unique code system for multiple choice questions (MCQs). The actor shared that he had a friend who would sit behind him. Junaid's friend would tap his leg from behind to convey the answer. Well, in no way are we or the two actors promoting cheating on exams! But we have to admit, this revelation is kind of hilarious.

Last year in 2024, Junaid made his acting debut with Maharaj. Khushi, on the other hand, debuted in films with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023). However, both the movies took the digital route. Well, on February 7, the two star kids will finally make their silver screen debut with Loveyapa. Are you excited to see them together?

