Khushi Kapoor and her ‘babu shona’ Junaid Khan’s chemistry makes up for Loveyapa’s weird 1st song Loveyapa Ho Gaya

In 2023, Khushi Kapoor joined her sister Janhvi Kapoor in following in their late superstar mother Sridevi’s footsteps when she made her acting debut. Khushi portrayed the role of Betty Cooper in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. A few months later, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan won hearts with his debut film Maharaj, which also took the digital route. Well, this year the two star kids will join forces for their first ever silver screen release— a rom com titled Loveyapa. Ahead of their film’s release, makers decided to give fans a taste of Khushi and Junaid’s chemistry with the first song, Loveyapa Ho Gaya. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa’s first song Loveyapa Ho Gaya

Khushi and Junaid as Baani and Gucci

At first glance, the song is weird. It begins by introducing Junaid as Gucci and Khushi as his ‘babu shona’ Baani. The beats are fun and the vibe is cool. However, the lyrics sound quite off and the choreography for the hook step feels forced and unnatural. Thankfully, Khushi and Junaid’s unexpectedly cute chemistry makes up for it. They look trendy and cool, very different from the characters they portrayed in their debut films The Archies and Maharaj. What further leaves us intrigued to see this fresh jodi on the silver screen is the plot— they are definitely in love, but the couple seem to have their fair share of ups and downs. And who doesn't love drama!

Another point to be noted is Khushi and Junaid’s fun expressions. They have truly left us with high expectations from Loveyapa. Netizens are impressed too! In the comment section below, many fans are now showering love for Khushi, Junaid and their crazy rom com. For instance, one social media user gushed, “Yeh kuch alag hi film hone wali hai nice & unique song plus video 😅👏,” whereas another netizen stated, “Yaaaassssss!! Too excited for this 🥹🥹💃🏽💃🏽.” Meanwhile, another comment read, “Omg fun Bollywood is back.”

Well, we are quite excited to meet Khushi and Junaid as Baani and Gucci when Loveyapa arrives in theatres on February 2. How about you?