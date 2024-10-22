Khushi remembers when Sridevi chose to walk with Janhvi at IIFA; Maheep asks her and Shanaya not to wear heels

Back in 2020, in the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, fans were delighted when actor Janhvi Kapoor made a cameo in the web series. In one particular episode, the star kid joined her chachi and lead star Maheep Kapoor for lunch at latter’s home. Well, in the third season which has been titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, audiences are introduced to Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who made her acting debut last year with The Archies (2023). This time, Maheep takes her daughter Shanaya Kapoor, son Jahaan Kapoor and niece Khushi out for dinner after returning to Mumbai from her Mauritius holiday. The Kapoor girls

In this episode, Khushi revealed that she got a call from her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor who wants the star kid to find a boyfriend. Hearing this, Shanaya claimed that their daadi wants someone ‘tall and sweet’ for her granddaughter. Khushi then told her family that at a party the night before, she wore high heels and everybody kept asking why she looks like a ‘khamba’ (pillar). Maheep chimed in, and talking about Shanaya she stated, “That’s her also. I tell her not to wear heels so much.” When Khushi said she enjoys being the tallest person in the room, Maheep asked, “But don’t you know it’s a rule that you can’t intimidate the heroes?”

Khushi felt that the heroes could look up to them. Hearing this, Maheep hilariously complained, “You guys never listen to any advice that I give you. I’m giving you pearls.” Later when asked what they are grateful for this year, Khushi opened up about her debut film’s release. This led to a discussion about her outfit for the premiere of The Archies— Khushi wore a Kaufman Franco gown, which her late mother and superstar Sridevi had donned at the IIFA awards a decade ago in 2013.

Khushi wore the same gown for her debut film's premiere, that Sridevi donned 10 years ago at an award function

Remembering the award show, Khushi shared, “This is when I had just hit, like, my first growth spurt, so she’d make me walk with Dad and she’d walk with Janhvi because she didn’t want me to tower over her.” Maheep caught the point and told the girls that this is why they shouldn’t wear ‘such high heels’. Talking about Sridevi, she stated, “She was the queen, she knows it, na?”

Well, if rumours are to be believed, Khushi is going steady with actor Vedang Raina, who also made his acting debut with The Archies. So her grandmother need not worry! The two reportedly met on the set of their film and fell in love. On the work front, Khushi will soon share the screen with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in a yet-to-be titled romance drama directed by Advait Chandan.