Aamir Khan reveals he saw Sridevi in Khushi Kapoor while watching Junaid’s Loveyapa; trolls say ‘itna jhoot mat bolo’

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 06, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Junaid Khan’s father Aamir Khan has shared a mini review of his next film Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor. Here’s what he thought after watching the rough cut

After making an impactful debut with Maharaj (2024), Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to shine on the silver screen for the very first time in Loveyapa. He will be joined by Sridevi’s younger daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor. Like Junaid, Khushi is also a fresh face in the industry who began her journey in Bollywood with The Archies in 2023. Well, the first song of their film titled Loveyapa Ho Gaya released last week and left netizens confused. While Junaid and Khushi’s chemistry was cute, the track in itself was weird. But Aamir has revealed that the film is very entertaining.

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa receives love from Aamir Khan
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa receives love from Aamir Khan

During a recent chat with ANI, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan shared that he has watched the rough cut of Loveyapa. He went on to describe it as entertaining and fun, lauding all actors for their work. Junaid Khan’s co-star Khushi Kapoor got a special mention. Talking about her, Aamir stated, “Maine jab film dekhi toh mujhe laga main Sridevi ji ko dekh raha hun. Khushi ko dekh raha tha, aise mujhe laga main Sridevi ko dekh raha hun. Her energy was there, I could see. Aur main bohot bada fan hun Sridevi ji ka, bohot bada.” Well, this statement didn’t go down too well with the internet.

Aamir Khan ko Khushi main Sridevi nazar aayi after seeing the rough cut of Loveyapa 😶
byu/bewilderedsub inBollyBlindsNGossip

Soon after a clip of Aamir comparing Khushi to her late superstar mother went viral on social media, netizens began trolling him. For instance, one internet user claimed, “Pls yaar. Itna toh jhooth mat bolo,” whereas another guessed Aamir’s son’s reaction and wrote, “Junaid was like ‘phekho.....but utna lambha mat phekho’.” Another comment read, “Junaid be like ‘itna bhi jhoot maat bolo’,” whereas a troll joked, “Aulaad ka pyaar bhai kuch bhi bulwa deta hai..........” Referring to Aamir’s last release Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), another netizen shared, “Calm down, guys! Laal Singh Chaddha ke trauma mein hain yeh.”

Well, Khushi’s performance as Betty Cooper in her debut film The Archies was lauded by many. She was also impressive in the first song of Loveyapa. But Sridevi was a megastar, whose shoes will be quite large to fill. Let’s see how Junaid and Khushi’s chemistry fares when Loveyapa arrives in theatres on February 7.

