Ibrahim’s acting chops post break-up with Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan’s Galatfehmi makes fans call him ‘asal hero’

When it was announced that Sara Ali Khan’s brother and Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is making his debut in Bollywood, fans were left intrigued. After a long wait, we finally got a glimpse of the star kid’s onscreen charm when makers dropped the first song of his film Nadaaniyan, titled Ishq Mein. Ibrahim’s chemistry with co-star and fellow star kid Khushi Kapoor was magical! It left us even more excited for Nadaaniyan’s trailer. Well, the trailer isn’t here yet but the actors have now shared the second song from the film, which explores their emotional range through a heartbreaking break-up. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan’s new song

Titled Galatfehmi, the second song from Nadaaniyan is a heartwrenching melody helmed by Tushar Joshi, Madhubanti Bagchi and Sachin-Jigar, with soulful lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music video begins with Ibrahim Ali Khan walking away from a heartbroken Khushi Kapoor. The two have tears pouring down their faces as they struggle to deal with the split. Coming face to face after their college lectures makes things even more difficult for the two. We are also introduced to their onscreen parents— Khushi is Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter whereas Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj have portrayed Ibrahim’s parents. Well, the two star kids have done quite well, tugging at our heartstrings with their expressions. But Ibrahim’s subtle yet impactful acting chops have especially managed to woo the audience.

In the comment section below, many fans have lauded Ibrahim. For instance, one social media user gushed, “you really ate iggy, your acting is so cool ❤️,” whereas a fan shared, “Feeling for the first time that a newcomer is doing some good acting …❤️❤️.” Referring to Sara’s ‘best in the family is yet to come’ statement, another netizen claimed, “@saraalikhan95 you said 💯right that asal hero Tu ab Aya Hai.” Meanwhile, many others are still in awe of Ibrahim’s uncanny resemblance to his father Saif. One such netizen joked, “Saif bhai ka comeback,” whereas another claimed, “Saif son looking more Saif than Saif himself 😬.”

Directed by Shauna Gautam and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Ibrahim and Khushi’s Nadaaniyan is expected to release on Netflix this month.