Shah Rukh-Madhuri reunite as Dil To Pagal Hai’s Rahul-Pooja; Kareena dances to Raj Kapoor’s Mera Joota Hai Japani

Last night was a starry one as some of our favourite celebrities came under one roof to celebrate cinema and the terrific performances it witnessed in the past one year with an award function. What made it an evening to remember were the dance performances, videos of which have now gone viral on the internet. Let’s begin with one of the most iconic moments of the event — when Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit turned into their beloved characters Rahul and Pooja from Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) for a romantic reunion. Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor burning the dance floor

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreated their popular chart-buster hit Koi Ladki Hai, which continues being a must-have in monsoon playlists even today. Madhuri looked stunning in her black net saree as she burnt the dance floor with her moves, joined by superstar SRK in a gold sequin shirt which only he could have pulled off. Their chemistry, even after all these years, is pure gold! Watching them dance to Chak Dhum Dhum is sure to make you feel nostalgic. Gushing over the two, a netizen claimed, “Chemistry still as smooth,” whereas another fan stated, “🧿🫶 Both still got it. sweet charming.” But Madhuri and SRK were not the only show-stealers. Kareena Kapoor Khan also made it to the list of most memorable performances of this award show.

As we all know, Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just ours but also ‘apni favourite’. But last night, instead of grooving to her own hit songs, Bebo took the opportunity to pay tribute to her late actor-filmmaker grandfather Raj Kapoor. The Bollywood diva danced to his iconic tracks, such as Mera Joota Hai Japani and Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua from Shree 420 (1955). Bebo dropped several jaws as she grooved to her late grandfather’s tunes, making her performance all the more impactful with her impeccable expressions.

Fans were delighted that Kareena gave this special tribute to her grandfather instead of Raj Kapoor’s star grandsons. Pointing out the same, one social media user stated, “Love that they didn't chose the male heir but the most iconic heir, for the homage,” whereas another fan gushed, “I love that patriarchy didn't win. Seeing her dance to her grandad's song is a win for all.” Referring to Kareena’s actor brother Ranbir Kapoor, another internet user claimed, “Thank god they didn’t get RK to do it! I’m sure he would’ve aced it but seeing her give a tribute is some next level stuff 🔥.”

As we mentioned earlier, it was a night to remember and all the credit goes to these mesmerising performances by our favourites!