Aishwarya-Abhishek twin in ivory, Shah Rukh and Pooja look stylish in inside pics of Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s wedding

For most of last year, rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce made the rounds on the internet. While the couple never officially shared a statement about the fake reports, they shut down rumours once and for all by making appearances at certain events together. Well, last night Abhi and Aish’s fans were delighted when the married couple once again stepped out together in style. They attended filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark Gowariker and his bride Niyati Kanakia’s wedding reception. Aishwarya and Abhishek looked royal as they twinned in ethnic ivory outfits. Abhishek, Aishwarya and Shah Rukh at Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s wedding

Groom Konark is currently working with his father as an assistant whereas bride Niyati is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, Kanakia Builders owner and real estate tycoon. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, their fellow stars Pooja Hegde and Shah Rukh Khan were also present at the wedding reception. Pooja looked stunning in a gold saree as she posed in a group picture with the bride, groom, Aishwarya and Abhishek. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, stole the limelight when he walked in looking handsome as ever in a black suit.

These inside pictures, which have gone viral on the internet, include a group picture where Shah Rukh is posing with the bride, groom and their family, apart from his candid moments from the reception. In one click, SRK looks like he’s in a deep conversation with Ashutosh, who directed the superstar in their award-winning film Swades (2004). Aishwarya, who worked with Ashutosh in Jodhaa Akbar (2008), also has an endearing solo click with the father of the groom.

On the film front, Shah Rukh and Abhishek will soon share the silver screen in the much awaited action thriller King. Directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, King also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan along with Abhay Verma.