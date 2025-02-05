Abhishek Bachchan is the luckiest man ever, say fans after Aishwarya Rai drops a simple and sweet birthday wish

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Ever since the clock struck 12, fans and well-wishers have been dropping heartwarming birthday posts for the star, wishing him success, happiness and good health. One of the sweetest birthday wishes came from his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan, who shared an unseen childhood snap of the day his son came into the world. In this picture shared on his blog, Big B is looking down at his baby boy lovingly. Well, another birthday wish, one that fans had eagerly been waiting for, was shared sometime back today by Abhishek’s superstar wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya wishes husband Abhishek on his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's first photo

Sadly, Aishwarya did not share a picture with Abhishek, much to the dismay of their fans. Instead, she posted an unseen childhood photograph of the birthday boy riding what looks like a toy car. Dressed in black dungarees, baby Abhishek looks innocent and oh so cute! Along with this picture, Aishwarya penned a simple and sweet birthday wish, which read, “✨Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless🧿🌼🌈✨.” Soon after, fans began showering love in the comment section below, with many calling Abhishek a lucky man.

For instance, one fan gushed, “Most luckiest guy on earth can exist!!,” whereas another comment read, “You’re too good and kind for him and his family !” Another social media user wished, “Happy birthday to the luckiest man ever.” Some eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that Aishwarya had not used a heart emoji in her birthday post for Abhishek. One such netizen claimed, “Not even a ❤️- uff she can’t stand him I think,” whereas another wrote, “Ek bhi ♥ heart emoji n bnaya aj ......... na my abhishek ya much likha ..bt bhot achi ho ap ki wish kiya.” Meanwhile, another referred to their on-and-off divorce rumours and stated, “Ye dono abhi tak saath hai 😢yaha sab sonch rahe the Inka divorce hogaya hai😂.”

Well, we wish Abhishek a very happy birthday and hope he enjoys a wonderful year with his wife Aishwarya, their daughter Aaradhya and the rest of his family!