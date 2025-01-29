‘Shahid Kapoor makes the greatest therapist’: Reveals Deva co-star Pooja Hegde after 40-minute-long car ride

On Tuesday, January 28, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde made their way to the HT City office in New Delhi for a special session of Stars In the City. During this entertaining interaction, the actors opened up about their upcoming film Deva where Shahid will be seen as a badass cop on a revenge spree whereas Pooja will be playing an investigative journalist. They went on to talk about their experience of working together for the first time. But one of the most interesting revelations was what Pooja and Shahid spoke about on their 40-minute-long car ride to the HT City office. Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor at HT City's Stars In the City(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Spilling the beans, Pooja Hegde shared, “I swear I told him this was a great therapy session.” She explained, “Shahid makes the greatest therapist. We had a very heart to heart conversation about life and films, and like what we want to do as actors and opportunities and that kind of a discussion. And at the end of it I said ‘please don’t send me the bill, you know, don’t bill me by the hour’.” But what was it that Pooja spoke to her ‘therapist’ Shahid Kapoor about?

Much to our delight, Shahid jumped in to reveal, “For all the filmmakers! Abhi Pooja ko acting waali film karni hai. Okay guys? Main bata raha hun yeh 40 minute isne mujhe pakaya hai ‘acting waali film karni hai, acting waali film karni hai’. Toh dedo yaar isko.” Pooja chimed in to add, “Please listen to him guys! Shahid Kapoor is saying, one of the greatest actors we have.”

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is all set to arrive in theatres on January 31. While there is still some time for reviews of the action thriller to flood social media, one thing we can tell you for sure is that Shahid and Pooja have amazing chemistry! We can’t wait to see them shine together on the silver screen this week.