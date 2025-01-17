Deva Trailer: Shahid Kapoor drops jaws with his ‘unhinged’ portrayal of a cop; fans compare it to Haider, Udta Punjab

At the beginning of his career, apart from his versatility and killer dance skills, Shahid Kapoor managed to woo the audience with his boyish good looks and charm. Pretty soon, the term ‘chocolate boy’ was coined for the actor. Well, Shahid has been an integral part of Bollywood for over two decades now and the chocolate boy image has been shed quite well. All thanks goes to his ability of portraying grey-shade characters, such as his roles in Kaminey: The Scoundrels (2009), Haider (2014) and Udta Punjab (2016). Audiences now have similar expectations from his upcoming film Deva. By the looks of the trailer, which was released today, these expectations might just be met. Shahid Kapoor in and as Deva

The two minutes eighteen seconds long trailer begins with Shahid Kapoor talking about how a perpetrator gatecrashed a police function and shot down a cop. He goes on to claim that now it is the police's turn to take revenge. Thus begins a never-ending massacre where Shahid calls himself ‘mafia’. All through the trailer, we witness bouts of Shahid’s crazy rage, which makes it tough to look away from the screen. Towards the end, his co-star Pavail Gulati points out how all of Shahid’s anger is actually fear. We then get a glimpse of his inner demons, as he looks himself in the mirror. You will be left with goosebumps! We also meet Pooja Hegde in a few blink and miss scenes, making us wish we could see more of her.

Shahid as Deva has successfully dropped jaws with this crazy trailer and fan reactions are proof of the same. Soon after this trailer was shared, an internet user gushed, “When this guy started, I never imagined he would do this mass level action movies, the rage in Kabir Singh, the psychopath in Haider, the distressed in Jersey, action in Bloody Daddy( Don't know how many have seen this movie) I will say shahid has always reinvented himself, The sweet chocolate boy has turned Hot black chocolate,” whereas another fan claimed, “Haider,kabir singh,Udta panjab Whenever Shahid Did A Sanki Character Film became cult.” A Reddit user predicted, “shahid going unhinged means that at the very least we will have a banger performance so that is great. i don't really care about boxoffice tbh films like haider will go down in indian film history,” whereas another comment read, “Shahid Kapoor's Madness roles are impressible........like Haider, Kabir Singh, udta Punjab, kamine and now Deva🔥☠️💀💥🔥🔥.”

Well, by the looks of these comments, fans are going to have a gala time when Shahid arrives in theatres on January 31 with Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva. How excited are you?