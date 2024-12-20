Kareena cheers for Taimur on his annual day, sitting in front of Shahid; fans remember Jab We Met’s Geet & Aditya

In 2007, Imtiaz Ali made us fall in love with Geet and Aditya when his iconic masterpiece Jab We Met released. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, who had ended their 5-year-long relationship while shooting for the film, gave us a love story to cherish forever onscreen as they parted ways off-camera. Over the years, they moved on. Today, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are happily married with two sons whereas Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor are proud parents to a son and a daughter. Well, the exes bumped into each other last night at the annual day function of Bebo’s son Taimur Ali Khan and Shahid’s daughter Misha Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor on Misha Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan's annual day

What made the evening truly iconic was the seating arrangement, according to which Saif and Kareena were sitting right in front of Shahid and Mira. Photos from the event have now surfaced on social media, leaving fans gushing over Geet and Aditya. For instance, one netizen shared, “Ah damn that feeling of seeing Aditya and geet together is soo overwhelming 🥹,” whereas another wrote, “Aditya and geet watching their kids graduation ceremony in an alternate universe.” Much to our delight, a video of Kareena cheering for Taimur during his performance also went viral.

Taimur looks adorable as he nervously dances onstage with his peers. Meanwhile, Kareena is cheering loudly in the crowd, like a proud mother, waving and calling out her son’s name. Gushing over her enthusiasm, one fan shared, “Kareena has always been OTT with her love. Be it with Shahid, Saif and ofcourse for her kids. It seems so pure,” whereas another netizen, referring to Taimur, pointed out, “Ah those kapoor genes!” A comment read, “😭 Taimur really has the expressions "Mumma aap convince ho gaye ya main aur nachu",” while another netizen joked, “School kaise bhi ho functions mei makeup weird hi karna hai✅.”

Well, it is wholesome to see Shahid and Kareena so happy in their respective lives. Isn’t it?