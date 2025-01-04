‘Aaradhya jumping out of happiness’: Say fans as Aishwarya and Abhishek return from NY holiday amid divorce rumours

Most of last year, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were in the news because of divorce rumours. While the couple kept their lips sealed, various headlines made the rounds accusing Abhishek of cheating and suggesting that the couple lived separately. Things seemed worse when Abhishek was not a part of the birthday post that Aishwarya shared for their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. But when Aishwarya and Abhishek attended Aaradhya’s annual day at school together, fans began to wonder if the divorce news was fake. Well, it seems like the couple isn’t bothered by rumours because they rang in the New Year together this week, like one happy family. The Bachchans returning from their New Year holiday

Earlier today, videos of the Bachchans went viral on social media as they returned home from their New Year holiday. Abhishek Bachchan walked ahead, followed closely by his wife and daughter. The three were all smiles as they wished the paparazzi a happy New Year, making their way to the car. In one such video, Aaradhya Bachchan hopped, scaring her mother. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asked if her daughter was pushed before realising that the star kid was only messing around as the teenager that she is. Well, this cute clip has now left the internet gushing over the happy star kid.

In the comment section below, many netizens are claiming that Aaradhya is over the moon with joy because her parents are together, like a happy family. For instance, one social media user stated, “She's happy, because her parents are back together😍😍😍,” whereas another fan gushed, “Sab se zyada toh woh bachi hai ...she is jumping out of happiness. Finally parents ek sath.” Another internet user joked, “That jump lol Aaradhya is a real life embodiment of Aishwarya's emojis,” whereas a comment read, “Whatever the reason, I am happy for Aaradhya. She gets to spend time with her dad, and it's so nice to see her with both her parents.”

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen on the silver screen as a girl dad in Shoojit Sircar’s film I Want to Talk (2024). Up next, he has Housefull 5 in his lineup. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Aishwarya to announce her next project after Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023).