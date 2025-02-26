As Shah Rukh prepares to move out of Mannat, let's revisit the time Anushka Sharma wanted to steal his house; video

After 25 blissful years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their children Suhana, Aryan, AbRam are moving out of their beloved home Mannat. Before anyone jumps to conclusions, let us clarify that this move is only temporary! The actor and his family are reportedly shifting to a luxury apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra for the next two years as their bungalow will undergo renovations starting May this year. As SRK prepares to move, let’s take a trip down memory lane to a time when his fellow Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma wanted to steal his house. When Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma came together for a chat show

Long ago in 2016, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma graced an episode of filmmaker Sajid Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh’s chat show Yaaron Ki Baraat. During their chat, Sajid asked Anushka what’s the one thing she would want to steal from Shah Rukh. Hearing this, she laughed and replied, “Kitni saari cheezein hain!” SRK chimed in and joked, “Aur do chaar toh chura bhi chuki hun.” Anushka started her list with Shah Rukh’s watch collection, revealing that she would sell it all. When asked what’s next, Anushka casually replied, “Mannat. Obviously.”

When asked to name the next thing on her list, Anushka replied, “Abhi kuchh toh chhod deti hun.” SRK stole the show when he joked, “Vanity van chhod do, wahin rahunga naa. Bachho ko leke, biwi ko leke vanity van mein raha karunga main.” Everybody was left in splits, until Anushka said ‘lelungi’ which resulted in even louder laughter from the hosts, audience and Shah Rukh himself. Their chemistry in this throwback video is fire! In the comment section of this resurfaced video, one netizen pointed out, “The way her eyes twinkle ,she was imagining it for real ,so cute,” whereas another comment read, “Her mind wandering and eyes sparkling ✨️ as she imagines and goes on to say "lelungi" .. 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Well, this throwback video will make you want to manifest a reunion for sure! Hopefully before Mannat’s renovation is complete because that’s reportedly going to take some time.