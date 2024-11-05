Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Cricket with Anushka Sharma to Krishna Das Kirtan, moments that made us adore King Kohli

Apart from being the king of cricket, Virat Kohli is also the king of hearts. He is adored across the nation not just for his killer batting skills but also for being a loving husband to actor Anushka Sharma and a doting father to Vamika and Akaay. Well, today on his birthday, let’s take a look at King Kohli's cute moments that made fans fall even more in love with him. There couldn’t be a better way to begin this list than Anushka’s heartwarming birthday post for Cheeku: Virat Kohli is celebrating his birthday today with his wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika and son Akaay

Just a few minutes ago, Anushka took to her official social media handle to share this unseen snap of Daddy Kohli enjoying quality time with his children. While Vamika is hanging on to Virat’s arm, Akaay is in a baby carrier bag on the cricketer’s chest. This picture will surely melt your heart, bringing an ‘aww’ to your lips.

Virat is unstoppable on the cricket field. But what happens when he starts playing by his wife’s rules? Well, he gets out on every ball and leaves social media in splits with their goofy chemistry and hilarious game of what looks like ‘gully cricket’. Anushka and Virat never fail to set couple goals and are the biggest example of what a power couple looks like!

Virat and Anushka prefer keeping their personal lives private. But every now and then, on special occasions, they leave fans gushing over their social media PDA (Public Display of Affection). Like earlier this year, after team India’s T20 World Cup win, Virat penned a heartwarming post for Anushka. It read: “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma.”

Virat is both religious and spiritual. Just last month, he and Anushka were spotted at a Krishna Das Kirtan in Mumbai. Their video from the Kirtan went viral on social media. In this clip, Anushka was seen singing along and clapping her hands whereas Virat was lost in the moment. It was beautiful and incredibly wholesome to witness the two celebrities and their religious side in this video.

They say old is gold! We totally agree, which is why we could not leave out this precious video of Virat and Anushka from 2023. In this clip, which went viral soon after it was shared by Anushka, the cricketer and his actor wife can be seen grooving to the Punjabi track Elevated sung by Shubh. Their swag is unmatchable throughout the video, until Virat’s foot bangs with Anushka’s knee leaving the latter and us in splits. Pure gold!

Well, we wish King Kohli a birthday as precious as the moments we witness in the story above.