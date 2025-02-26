After Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam wins hearts with a Bruno Mars song; ‘entire khandaan is talented’

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan finally revealed the title of his debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood with a special video. The clip, which soon went viral on social media, featured the debutante writer-director and his superstar father. SRK was on fire as always, putting on display every emotion he had ever felt while his son directed him. However, Aryan was the show-stealer, all thanks to his never-seen-before smile and impressive voice. Soon, he became the talk of the town. Well, his younger brother AbRam Khan seems to be following in Aryan’s footsteps to become an internet sensation. AbRam Khan performing live

After Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam Khan has become the internet’s latest obsession. How come? Well, much to the delight of fans, a video of AbRam performing live has gone viral on social media. In this clip, AbRam is strumming a guitar as he sits in a chair on the stage, singing Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s 2024 track Die with a Smile. The way that the star kid is playing the instrument is truly magical. This viral video is sure to leave you feeling enchanted, much like most of the internet right now.

Gushing over AbRam’s viral performance, one social media user shared, “Father is an actor, producerMother is designer ,Brother is Director,Sister is an actress and Abram himself can be a good singer ,art kutt kutt k bhra h Khan Family m,” whereas another fan pointed out, “Entire khandaan is talented dude ..❤️.” Another claimed, “Rockstar #Abramkhan giving tough competition to all upcoming so called superstars 🥵🎸🔥,” whereas a netizen shared, “Megastar Father, Rockstar Son ..... @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #AbRamKhan.” Meanwhile, an emotional SRK fan tweeted, “I'm so emotional and I feel like my eyes will fill with tears.I'm so proud of u,my little prince #AbramKhan. You are very creative in this. Masha Allah,your voice and playing are so special. I'm really happy.I always want to hear u🥺❤@iamsrk.”

Last year, AbRam made his debut as a voice artist with Mufasa: The Lion King. In an interview, SRK revealed that AbRam’s sister and actor Suhana Khan helped him learn his lines. Well, he clearly has a bright future ahead!