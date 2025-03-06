Alia Bhatt reveals she and Ranbir Kapoor have a name ready for their second baby after Raha: ‘Ranbir’s mum suggested…’

Back in 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor introduced the world to their newborn daughter Raha Kapoor with their first family photograph on Instagram. As Alia and Ranbir looked down at their baby girl, the camera focused on a customised jersey on the wall, which said ‘Raha’. Alia had shared that Ranbir’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor had suggested the name, which meant divine path, peace, joy, freedom and bliss— all the things they felt when RK and Alia held their daughter for the first time. But did you know Raha wasn’t the first name that her parents had decided upon? Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

In a podcast with Jay Shetty, Alia Bhatt revealed that she and Ranbir Kapoor had fallen in love with a boy’s name before choosing ‘Raha’ for their baby girl. Talking about how they decided her name, Alia shared, “I think, so this was when both Ranbir and I were, you know, like eager parents asking, we have a family group, asking all the family members to give both boys and girls names, so we’re prepared. So we can zero down on like a girl name and a boy name. So there were multiple boy names and multiple girl names and we really liked one boy name. We said ‘okay this is a lovely boy name’, which I’m not going to reveal now, and we said ‘okay this name is lovely, now any more girl’.”

Alia recalled, “And then my mother-in-law (Neetu Kapoor), Ranbir’s mum, suggested ‘what about Raha? It’ll go very well with the boy name as well if you ever have a boy. If you have a boy and girl both it will be a really good combination’. Then she suggested a girl and girl combination as well. But Ranbir and I instantly loved Raha, so we had two names, just boy and girl, ready.”

Well, we are quite eager to find out the name that Ranbir and Alia have decided for their second baby, who will be Raha’s sibling. But we will patiently wait! On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal.