Alia Bhatt removes all photos of daughter Raha Kapoor from social media; will the star kid not be papped anymore?

When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were expecting their first child, they shared the good news with their fans on social media. Alia gracefully posed for the paparazzi each time she stepped out during her pregnancy, making many fans feel like they were a part of this journey. However, when their daughter Raha Kapoor came into the world, Ranbir and Alia requested fans to respect their privacy and asked them not to share pictures of her face online, which the paps obliged. Until Christmas 2023, when Raha was finally introduced to the world. Since Christmas 2024, the star kid has been winning hearts with her cuteness, greeting shutterbugs each time she steps out. But it looks like Raha will be taking a break for a bit. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's precious snaps with Raha Kapoor

According to social media buzz, Alia Bhatt has removed all photos of Raha Kapoor from her official Instagram handle, where the star kid’s face was visible. This was pointed out by Alia’s followers on Twitter and Reddit. Moreover, there are rumours online that suggest that Alia and Ranbir might have requested the paparazzi to stop clicking Raha altogether, much like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent orders to the shutterbugs regarding her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. What could be the reason behind this? Well, whatever the reason may be, netizens are in full support of the star parents.

Lauding the decision, one social media user shared, “100% support her here. Never a fan of Alia. Mostly a critic lol. But there are too many creeps and weirdos on the net. As a parent - whatever she feels as a protective action - she should do it,” whereas another netizen agreed and wrote, “Honestly, a good decision and now I hope the paps will realise this and stop bothering them all the time, respect the kids privacy and the parents decision.” A fan guessed, “Saif-Jeh incident has affected them . They have also informed paps not to click Raha henceforth. Good for them,” whereas another opinion read, “It's completely in the hands of celebs if they want to expose the kids or give them a normal life. We don't get to hear about KJO's kids and I really admire him for that. He never brings their topic at all. Similarly Rani and Adi's daughter never gets attention because they don't want to.”

Well, we love Raha Kapoor just like the rest of the internet. But parents know what’s best for their children, so let’s respect the family’s privacy.