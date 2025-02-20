Alia, Ranbir, Kareena dance to Oh Ho Ho Ho in unseen video from Aadar Jain’s mehendi; fans say ‘Punjabis activated’

Every Kapoor Khandaan function is a starry affair, and Aadar Jain’s Mehendi ceremony last night with partner Alekha Advani was no different. All the Kapoors came together for their pre-wedding festivity, decked up in desi glam. The showstoppers of course were cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor in his all-white kurta pajama and Nehru jacket, his actor wife Alia Bhatt in her yellow mirror work sharara, cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan in her Sabyasachi maxi dress with a sexy thigh-high slit and Karisma Kapoor in rani pink. Well, after turning heads with their stylish entries, the four set the dance floor on fire. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing at a family function

We got our hands on an inside video from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehendi ceremony, where the groom’s cousin sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor walked to the dance floor followed by their cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor and ghar ki bahu Alia Bhatt. The four danced their hearts out on Sukhbir’s iconic party anthem Ishq Tera Tadpave, better known as Oh Ho Ho Ho. Their Bhangra is on-point and will surely make you wish you were invited to this banger of a celebration to party with the stars.

Well, fans can’t get enough of this viral video of the Kapoors in their natural habitat! Under a Reddit thread, one social media user gushed, “I have seen this video an unhealthy amount of times,” whereas another pointed out, “ohhhh yeh log bhi hum log ki tarah “oh ho hooo” resist nai kr skte shaadi pe!!” A fan joked, “Punjabis activated,” whereas another comment read, “Hahhaaha I always love these little snippets from celebrity weddings. Feels good to know ki in the end we all are the same only.” Referring to RK’s dance moves, another netizen shared, “I love how Ranbir started with just hands up and then later on in full swing and grooving on beats... that's so introvert behavior 🤓.”

Back in January, love birds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani celebrated their love in Goa with a big bash. Some netizens are still confused whether it was a pre-wedding celebration or a white wedding. We'll just have to let the couple clarify!