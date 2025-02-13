Alia Bhatt and mooch-waala Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their house manager’s birthday in new unseen video; watch

It is always a delight to watch actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shine on the silver screen, portraying one character after another. But if there’s one thing fans enjoy even more is getting a glimpse of the two in their natural habitat. May it be playdates with their daughter Raha Kapoor, family functions with the Bhatts and the Kapoor Khandaan or birthday celebrations of their staff. Remember how RK celebrated his spot boy’s birthday in November last year on the sets of his film Love & War? Well, today Alia and Ranbir joined forces to make the day extra special for their house manager Carol Dias. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their house manager Carol Dias

Alia Bhatt had introduced Carol Dias in a YouTube video many years ago. We also heard her name when Alia and her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh shared the coffee couch on Karan Johar’s chat show in 2022. Every now and then, Carol even shares cute pictures with Ranbir and Alia on social media. Well, earlier today, Ranbir and Alia celebrated Carol’s birthday at their house with what looks like a delicious chocolate cake. They enthusiastically sang the birthday song for her, before feeding her cake lovingly. This video, which soon went viral, was originally shared by Carol on her Instagram story.

Alia and Ranbir looked comfortable in casual clothing, twinning and winning in white. While Alia’s hair was in a bun, RK had a cap on. But what stole our attention was Ranbir’s thick moustache, which he earlier debuted at the Raj Kapoor Film Festival. According to buzz, this is Ranbir’s look for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Alia in the lead along with Vicky Kaushal, who is also sporting a moustache in the film. Well, the two hunks look quite handsome!

Ranbir, who made his debut with Sanjay’s Saawariya (2007), is reuniting with the filmmaker after 18 long years. Love & War also marks Alia’s second project with the director, after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Well, we can’t wait to see the magic next year in 2026!