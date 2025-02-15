Raha Kapoor becomes daadi Neetu’s plus one at Randhir Kapoor’s b’day; Kareena refuses to let paps click Taimur-Jeh

The Kapoor Khandaan truly believes that family comes before anything else. Proof of the same are their regular celebrations together, with the biggest and most talked about being the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch. Remember how Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s darling daughter Raha Kapoor greeted the paparazzi with the cutest ‘Hi, Merry!’ last year? Well, today the Kapoors got together once again to celebrate retired actor and filmmaker Randhir Kapoor’s 78th birthday. Internet’s favourite star kid Raha also entered the birthday party in style as her daadi Neetu Kapoor’s plus one. Raha Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at Randhir Kapoor's birthday

For the special occasion, Raha Kapoor was dressed in the cutest white frock paired with silver Dolce & Gabbana sneakers. The star kid’s curly hair was half tied up with a white bow. Just like her mommy Alia Bhatt, Raha is a total diva! And she clearly gets her love for sneakers from daddy dearest Ranbir Kapoor. Well, this birthday celebration was also a reunion for Raha and her cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, grandsons of Randhir Kapoor. But the internet won’t be getting their pictures this time. This is because their star mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, the birthday boy’s daughter, strictly told the paparazzi not to click them.

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, Kareena tells the shutterbugs, “Nahi, nahi. Mera leke (photo) aap log please chale jaao. Bachho ka bola tha nahi…” She obliges them by posing for the cameras but before going back inside, Bebo sternly tells the paparazzi, “No kids pictures at all, please.” This is a fair request by the actor, who we are guessing wants to keep her sons Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh away from the spotlight for now.

Last month on January 16, a thief had broken into Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence. He was found in their younger son Jeh’s room. During the traumatising incident, Saif was stabbed multiple times and was later rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw with Taimur by his side. Well, it is only right to give the family privacy right now. We wish the Kapoors peace and joy as they have a gala time at Randhir’s birthday celebration today.