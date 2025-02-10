Saif Ali Khan shares emotional family moments from stabbing, including Jeh's heartwarming comment — ‘Abba saved me’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has finally revealed all the details about the shocking attack that occurred at his Mumbai home last month. In an exclusive interview with Delhi Times, Saif shared the harrowing details of the incident and reflected on how his children, Jeh and Taimur, played a crucial role in his recovery. The incident, which took place on the night of January 16, shocked the public as a burglar entered Saif's home and stabbed the actor. While there were rumours that his eldest son Ibrahim had helped Saif get to the hospital, Saif clarified that it was Taimur who accompanied him to the Lilavati Hospital as he grappled with several serious injuries. Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

“‘Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No.’”

In the interview, Saif recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the assault, recalling how he fought off the intruder while inside Jeh’s room. After stabbing Saif, the intruder fled the scene and the family quickly retreated downstairs. It was then that Taimur, seeing his father's blood for the first time, became aware of the severity of the situation.

Saif recounted the tense moments following the attack, recalling a conversation with his wife, Kareena Kapoor. “I said, I kind of feel some pain. There’s something wrong with my back. She [Kareena Kapoor] said — you go to the hospital and I’ll go to my sister’s house. She was making calls frantically — but nobody was up. And we looked at each other, and I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.’ And Taimur also asked me – ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No.’”

The actor was struck by how composed Taimur remained during the ordeal. When Saif decided to go to the hospital, Taimur insisted on accompanying him. “He was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, ‘I’m coming with you.’ And I thought, if something happens... I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time,” Saif shared. “My wife sent him knowing what he would do for me. Maybe it wasn't... at the moment, it was the right thing to do. I felt good about it. And I also thought, if God forbid, something happens, I'd like for him to be there. And he wanted to be there also. So, we went - him, me and Hari - in the rickshaw.”

Saif also confirmed the rumours surrounding his arrival at the hospital, saying, “We just walked into that emergency room. It took them a minute to understand that there’s a celebrity involved and this is a slightly bizarre, absurd scenario.” Once the hospital staff realized it was Saif Ali Khan, they quickly responded, and he was immediately taken to surgery.

How Sara, Ibrahim and Jeh reacted

Reflecting on how his family reacted, Saif shared that his kids were holding up well. “Thank God, the kids are okay. Jeh has given me a plastic sword, and said, ‘Keep this by your bed for the next time the chor comes.’ He says, ‘Geeta saved Abba and Abba saved me.’” Saif added, “Taimur is a little concerned about security. Sara was very emotional, and Ibrahim was also very emotional, more than he obviously normally is. He was there and has been spending a lot of time with me. It’s been really kind of nice for the family to come together (laughs), but also obviously, a bit of a shock for everyone.”

When asked about his wife Kareena’s response to the attack, Saif said, “She’s doing very, very well. Being very strong. Naturally, a bit shaken and concerned about things like security and that something like this should not happen again.” Despite the traumatic experience, Saif’s words reflect the strength and resilience of his family. With his sons Jeh and Taimur by his side, he remains focused on healing and moving forward.