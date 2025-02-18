THIS Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor disagrees with Ranbir Kapoor about the film getting a sequel: ‘Not needed’

One iconic Bollywood feel-good film, which has been watched multiple times over the years by several movie-lovers, is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Apart from a story-line which touched several hearts, it was the epic star cast and the lovable characters which left a lasrting impact on audiences— Ranbir Kapoor as Bunny: the life of the party, Deepika Padukone as ‘chashmish’ Naina, Aditya Roy Kapur as playboy Avi, Kalki Koechlin as the badass but secretly in love Adi, and her happily ever after Taran aka Kunaal Roy Kapur. Who wouldn’t want a sequel of this film to find out where the characters ended up? Well, there is one member of the cast who feels Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 is not really needed. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Sometime back in a live chat on social media, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “I think Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel. Ayan also had a very interesting story.” The actor went on to add that the story could continue 10 years later where the film would explore how the 4 friends are now living their lives. Well, Kalki Koechlin’s onscreen husband Taran aka Kunaal Roy Kapur does not agree. In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, talking about the possibility of a sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kunaal shared, “But it is already done right? The journey of those characters are done. They are not needed really.”

However, Kunaal does feel that even after all these years, his character Taran and Kalki aka Adi would be happily married. He explained, “Given the graph of the movie, they would not be in a divorce court. They would definitely be a happily married couple. I can’t tell if she would be happily married with Taran, but he would probably be happy.”

Well, Kunaal has a good point. But many fans, who are still manifesting a sequel to the Ayan Mukerji directorial, would definitely agree with Ranbir. What are your thoughts on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2?