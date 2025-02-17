Raha Kapoor’s nonchalant reaction to a mouse on her head at Jeh’s party wins hearts; fans call her ‘unbothered diva’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s darling daughter Raha Kapoor is a total mood! On Christmas last year, she won us over when she loudly greeted the paparazzi with a ‘Hi, Merry!’ Later she left the internet gushing over her cuteness when the star kid sweetly waved at her shutterbug friends at the airport, before giving them adorable flying kisses. But much before Raha’s voice made a permanent place in our hearts, it was her hilarious grumpy expressions that made the internet fall in love with her. Much to our delight, an unseen video of Raha unapologetically being herself has now surfaced on social media. Raha Kapoor at Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh's birthday bash

Last weekend on February 15, the Kapoor Khandaan got together to celebrate Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s birthday. On this occasion, the family also celebrated Bebo’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh’s birthday, which is actually on February 21. Well, an endearing video of Jeh’s cousin Raha Kapoor has now gone viral on social media. In this clip, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter has a nonchalant reaction to a magician’s trick which results in a white mouse ending up on her head. Hydration is more important to the star kid, who is focused on sipping water from her bottle throughout the magic trick.

Well, Raha’s ‘unbothered’ attitude is winning the internet. Under a Reddit thread, a netizen gushed, “That little cutie be slaying. So cute and so unimpressed. Total diva✨♥️,” whereas a fan wrote, “We love an unbothered Diva🎀.” Another agreed and wrote, “The diva remains unbothered 💆🏻.” Meanwhile, many others were reminded of Raha’s late grandfather, Ranbir’s father and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. One such fan claimed, “Lol the kid's core is Rishi Kapoor. Unimpressed & nonchalant. She seems totally opposite of Ranbir-Alia,” whereas another comment read, “Raha is summoning her inner rishi kapoor... She looks so disinterested.”

Well, much like her mommy Alia and daddy Ranbir, Raha is a total heartthrob!