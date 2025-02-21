Kareena Kapoor channels main character energy on Tareefan, Ranbir Kapoor dances to Kajra Re on Aadar Jain’s mehendi

If there is one actor who manages to channel main character energy even when she’s not shooting for a film, it’s Kareena Kapoor Khan. May it be the walk, the talk, the sass or just her aura, Bebo’s the OG diva in real life. She once again proved it, we are guessing unintentionally, at her cousin brother Aadar Jain and his fiance Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony recently. In an inside video from Kapoor Khandaan’s lavish function, Kareena set the dance floor on fire as she grooved to her party track Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding (2018) with the bride-to-be. Kareena and Ranbir dancing at Aadar's mehendi

Bebo then walked over to bring Aadar to the dance floor before making the crowd roar in delight as she did the hook step perfectly! Showering love on Bebo, one social media user shared, “I don’t think anyone has aged as gracefully as kareena,” whereas another, referring to Kareena’s Sabyasachi maxi dress with a sexy thigh-high slit, pointed out, “I love what she's wearing tbh! Relaxed, comfortable and quite beautiful!” But Kareena was not the only Kapoor to burn the dance floor on Aadar and Alekha’s big day. Ranbir Kapoor, who was accompanied to the mehendi ceremony by his actor wife Alia Bhatt, has left netizens gushing over his dance performance with aunt Rima Jain.

The mother of the groom along with her son Armaan Jain and Ranbir grooved to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli (2005) in another viral video from the starry affair. While Rima is dressed in a blue suit, Ranbir and Armaan seem to be twinning in matching white kurta pajamas with Nehru jackets on top. Apart from Kareena and Ranbir, another head-turner at the mehendi function was Kapoor Khandaan ki bahu Alia Bhatt. She looked absolutely stunning in an Anushka Khanna sharara set in yellow, featuring mirror work and metallic embroidery. Alia completed the look with her hair tied in a braid using a purple parandi.

We are now eagerly looking forward to more videos and pictures from Aadar and Alekha’s wedding festivities.