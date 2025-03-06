Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet at Nadaaniyan screening; cuts cake with Sara, Khushi Kapoor on 24th birthday

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan clocked his 24th birthday on Wednesday. On the special occasion, the makers of his debut film, Nadaaniyan, held a screening in Mumbai. (Also Read | Inside pics from Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash with Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Nadaaniyan cakes) Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rekha and Sara Ali Khan at the screening of Nadaaniyan.

Celebs attend Nadaaniyan screening

The event was attended by several celebrities, including Rekha, Karan Johar, Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Mahima Chaudhry, among others.

For the event, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan twinned in black outfits. Suhana Khan, too, was seen wearing a long black dress. Janhvi Kapoor opted for a white top and denims. Karan Johar, too, opted for a black ensemble.

Ibrahim takes Rekha's blessings

In a video, Ibrahim posed with Rekha next to a poster of Nadaaniyan. Rekha made loving gestures at Ibrahim and the poster. After this, Ibrahim smiled and touched Rekha's feet who gave him her blessings.

Ibrahim cuts cake with Sara, Khushi

Ibrahim also posed with his sister-actor Sara Ali Khan. Khushi Kapoor, who also stars in Nadaaniyan, and their friend joined them as Ibrahim cut his birthday cake. After cutting the cake, Ibrahim fed them, and their friend applied some on Ibrahim's face, who had a surprised reaction. Laughing, Sara wiped it off his nose.

Sara, Soha share post for Ibrahim

After watching the film, Sara shared a brief clip from Nadaaniyan on her Instagram. She wrote, "My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode. Happiest Birthday and welcome to the movies, this is just the beginning…"

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan shared a post on Instagram featuring herself, husband-actor Kunal Kemmu and Sara as they attended Nadaaniyan sreening. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday @iakpataudi !! And what a momentous one this is."

About Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan will premiere on Netflix on March 7. In the film, Ibrahim plays the role of Arjun Mehta alongside Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jai Singh. Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

It promises to be a heartfelt rollercoaster ride of emotions filled with romance, drama, and humour. The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.