Inside pics from Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash with Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Nadaaniyan cakes

Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 24 on Wednesday and celebrated his special day with his most special people: sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Pictures from the intimate bash at home were shared by Sara and Ibrahim's friends on Instagram. Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated his birthday with Sara Al Khan and mom Amrita Singh.

A happy birthday

A picture shared by Sara showed all the lovely red balloons that she got for her baby brother. The cake that she got him was all about movies, considering he is set to make his acting debut this week with Nadaaniyan. Director Collin DCunha also shared a picture from the bash and a separate cake with Nadaaniyan poster on it.

Ibrahim's birthday celebrations.

Ibrahim Ali Khan with Collin DCunha.

Earlier, Ibrahim's stepmother Kareena Kapoor expressed her excitement for Ibrahim's debut and couldn't contain her enthusiasm for his performance in the movie. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a picture of Ibrahim, affectionately referring to him as "the best boy" and writing, "Happy Birthday to the best boy. Can't wait to see you on the silver screen."

Coming up next

'Nadaaniyan', which will premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025, also stars Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

The film marks the beginning of a promising career for Ibrahim, who plays the role of Arjun Mehta, alongside Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jai Singh.

The trailer, released on March 1, 2025, has already generated a lot of buzz, offering a sneak peek into the whirlwind romance between the two leads, who come from vastly different worlds but are drawn to each other through an unlikely arrangement.

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Nadaaniyan' promises to be a heartfelt rollercoaster ride of emotions, filled with romance, drama, and humour.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.

