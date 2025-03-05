Birthday boy Ibrahim Ali Khan's best moments that made him internet's favourite heartthrob before his debut; watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan has always been the internet’s favourite nepo baby — with the Pataudi genes and undeniable swag, he’s basically a mini version of Saif Ali Khan. As the hunk makes his acting debut with Nadaaniyan alongside the woman of the hour, Khushi Kapoor, let’s take a look at some of the videos that made him GenZ’s ultimate heartthrob. And what better day to do this than on his birthday? Here’s a little trip down memory lane: Birthday boy Ibrahim Ali Khan's best internet moments

Sibling bonding at its best

One of our personal favourite throwbacks is when Ibrahim and his actor sister Sara Ali Khan gave us a glimpse into their hilarious sibling dynamic. Sara teasing Ibrahim with a terrible knock-knock joke was pure gold, and it’s moments like these that show the real, unfiltered bond the two share. This video is a perfect reminder that celebrities are just like us — cracking bad jokes and having fun together!

Additionally, during the lockdown, Ibrahim and Sara were not just killing time; they were busy entertaining each other with their infamous jokes. Talk about sibling camaraderie! It’s exactly the kind of relatable content we needed back then.

Paparazzi’s best friend

One of Ibrahim’s most iconic moments on social media was when the paps kept asking him, “When are you finally joining Instagram?” Back when he had a private account, this video sparked a ton of buzz, making fans eagerly anticipate the day he would go public. Little did we know that he was just warming up for his full debut!

Ibrahim and Laxmi the cow

Who could forget Ibrahim’s adorable moment with Laxmi, the cow? This sweet cow has become a regular companion for the star, and their interactions always bring a smile to our faces. Ibrahim’s natural comedic timing around Laxmi is just too good!

From his goofy, relatable moments with his sister to his hilarious interactions with the paparazzi, Ibrahim’s charm and wit are already setting him up for a successful career. Happy birthday, Ibrahim! So, how excited are you for Nadaaniyan dropping this Friday?