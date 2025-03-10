From unfeeling AI robots to ‘Greatest Noida’ love: 4 Nadaaniyan scenes going viral for all the wrong reasons

Here are some of the dialogues from Nadaaniyan, which according to the social media users are cringe-worthy.

'I'm not an AI robot'

One particular scene has left viewers rolling their eyes. The moment when Khushi Kapoor tells Ibrahim Ali Khan, "I feel a lot of things, Arjun. I am not an AI robot, you know!" The moment was meant to be a heartfelt declaration, but instead, it has become a laughingstock online.

This insufferable flirting

In a moment that's being dubbed as one of the most cringe-worthy by social media users, Ibrahim Ali Khan's character in Nadaaniyan utters the jaw-dropping phrase: "Tum itni hot ho, ki shayad tum global warming ki wajah ho". Translated to English, this line reads: "You're so hot that you're the reason for global warming".

This love declaration for Greater Noida

In a scene that's being widely ridiculed, a character in the film attempts to mock Ibrahim Ali Khan's character by sneering, "You're from Greater Noida". However, instead of delivering a witty comeback, Ibrahim's character responds with a cringe-worthy retort: "I am from the greatest Noida".

Sharma-sharma confusion

A particularly silly moment in the film has left social media users aghast. When Khushi Kapoor's character notices Ibrahim Ali Khan's hesitation to hold her waist, she shoots back with a question: if his surname is Sharma instead of Mehta. She says, “Tumhara surname Sharma hai kya...nahi na, toh sharma kyun rahe ho waist pakadne mein (Are you a Sharma? No? Then why are you so shy about holding my waist)”.

More about Nadaaniyan

The film marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim in the acting industry. The dialogues of the film were written by Ishita Moitra, best known for her work on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae, Half Girlfriend, and more. She was joined by Jehan Handa, who previously wrote dialogues for Showtime.

Helmed by Shauna Gautam in her directorial debut, the film is backed by Karan Johar. Apart from Khushi and Ibrahim, it also stars Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. The story revolves around a lovable rich girl, Pia, who hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend after a misunderstanding turns her friends against her. The film is available to watch on Netflix.