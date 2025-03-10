Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie gives thumbs down to Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan, feels it was ‘mindless'

Pinkie Roshan didn’t like Nadaaniyan

It all started when an Instagram user named Freddy Birdy posted a review of the film, which read, “Two things immediately disqualify me from writing a review for Nadaaniyan. One, I am not in my twenties. And two, I have a brain. Having got that little detail out of the way, I liked the fact that we are slowly steering back to the mindless romantic comedy, full emphasis on being mindless."

The review further stated, “Nadaaniyan starts like it were Student of the Year Part Three. Then, its graphics meander into Crazy Rich Asians territory. The rich people are called Singhania, Jaisingh and Oberoi. The poor people have surnames like Mehta, Wagle and Birdy. Rich people might have money, but they never have happiness. Poor people have a Noida address, but they also have the beautiful Dia Mirza as their mom and are blissfully content. Rich people wear floor to ceiling black suits like Suniel Shetty and want male heirs. Poor people are doctors, and they live in Noida. Show me a poor doctor today, and I will watch Nadaaniyan thrice…"

It added, “The beautiful part of Nadaaniyan is that it stays completely away from anything remotely original... I liked Ibrahim Ali Khan because you get two actors in one: the visuals of Saif Ali Khan and the voice of Sanjay Dutt...Finally, I applaud Netflix. Why do stunning work like Sacred Games, Jamtara, Darlings and Delhi Crime when you can give the viewer stuff like Nadaaniyan… Watch it at your own risk."

And Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan’s remark in the comment section grabbed everyone’s reaction. She wrote, “Totally go with this hilarious review tho I loved Ibrahim Ali Khan".

One user social media user wrote, “Mind numbing, nepotism at its best. In a family of actors, you’d think Ibrahim would have been given better advice than to make a film like this even if it was a Dharma production. @diamirzaofficial was refreshing / classy”, and another shared, “I endured it for a while, but halfway through, I realised I was just too old to grasp the film’s genius”.

About Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's recent release, Nadaaniyan, has failed to impress audiences, sparking widespread disappointment across social media platforms. Many social media users have expressed their discontent, specifically criticising the duo's acting abilities in the film. Some even slammed the film’s dialogues, calling them "cringe" and "torture".

The film marks Shauna Gautam’s directorial debut as well. The film also stars Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Suniel Shetty in key roles, and was released on Netflix. An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review of Nadaaniyan reads, “The debut vehicle of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim, this high school drama is a page from the same book as Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. Imagine a film so bland, it makes you nostalgic for the silly, frothy fun of SOTY.”