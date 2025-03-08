Meezaan Jafri outdid Ibrahim Ali Khan with his ‘Shah Rukh Khan-style’ cameo in Nadaaniyan? Reddit thinks so. Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's recent release, Nadaaniyan, has left the internet disappointed. The film opened to negative reviews, with criticism directed at the cast’s performances and its ‘cringe’ dialogues. Now, Reddit users believe that Meezaan Jafri, who had a cameo in the film, outshone Ibrahim with his screen presence. Reddit likes Meezaan Jafri's cameo in Nadaaniyan over Ibrahim Ali Khan's performance.

(Also Read: GenZ Reddit mocks ‘cringe’ dialogues in Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan: ‘This is torture’)

A Reddit user shared a clip of the song Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera from Nadaaniyan, featuring Meezaan Jafri in a special appearance. His entry reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Heyy Babyy. The post sparked a debate over who performed better between Ibrahim and Meezaan, with the latter impressing the internet.

Redditors were also unimpressed with the song itself. Criticising it, one user wrote, “This is the Gen Z cringe and shady version of the OG Ke Pag Ghunghroo Baand Meera Nachi Re. Pathetic.” Commenting on Meezaan’s cameo, another wrote, “Wow, Ibrahim is a very lanky dancer, and Meezaan clearly outdid him. But it’s funny how they introduced Meezaan like it’s some big star cameo when it’s literally just him.”

Some Shah Rukh Khan fans noticed a resemblance between Meezaan’s appearance and SRK’s Mast Kalandar entry in Heyy Babyy. One user pointed out, “Exactly my thoughts… and also, notice he’s wearing a velvet sherwani. Remember SRK’s entry in Mast Kalandar?” Another commented, “It’s like SRK’s cameo in Mast Kalandar from Heyy Babyy, but it’s just Meezaan.”

More comments followed, with one Reddit user writing, “Meezaan outdid Ibrahim—that’s embarrassing.” Another added, “Meezaan would have been a great cast. Ibrahim’s dubbing was a huge letdown.”

About Meezaan Jafri

Meezaan Jafri, son of Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi, made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production Malaal, though the film failed at the box office. He later starred in Hungama 2 and Yaariyan 2 and is yet to announce his next project.

About Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan is a rom-com that marks Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut and Shauna Gautam’s directorial debut. The film, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Suniel Shetty in key roles, is now streaming on Netflix.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review of Nadaaniyan reads, “The debut vehicle of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim, this high school drama is a page from the same book as Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. Imagine a film so bland, it makes you nostalgic for the silly, frothy fun of SOTY.”