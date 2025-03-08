Menu Explore
GenZ Reddit mocks ‘cringe’ dialogues in Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan: ‘This is torture’

ByRiya Sharma
Mar 08, 2025 08:01 AM IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan opened to negative reviews. Now, Reddit users have expressed disappointment with the film's dialogues.

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan. The film received negative reviews upon release, with both his and Khushi Kapoor's acting skills being criticised. Now, Reddit users have also slammed the film’s dialogues, calling them "cringe" and "torture".

Reddit has hilarious reactions to dialogues in Nadaaniyan.
Reddit has hilarious reactions to dialogues in Nadaaniyan.

(Also Read: Nadaaniyan Twitter reviews: Viewers swipe left on Ibrahim Ali Khan's ‘silly’ debut, find romcom totally 'clueless'

Reddit slams the dialogues in Nadaaniyan

A Reddit user shared a screenshot from the film featuring Khushi Kapoor telling Ibrahim Ali Khan, "I feel a lot of things, Arjun. I am not an AI robot, you know!" and captioned the post, "The dialogue writers can't be serious right now." This post sparked hilarious reactions from users.

One Reddit user wrote, "If you’re making a movie for a Gen Z audience, you should hire a Gen Z dialogue writer." Another commented, "In an attempt to connect with Gen Z, they have used the word 'AI' multiple times in the film… can't get cringier than this."

Criticising the writers, another user wrote, "It’s so annoying how filmmakers and writers keep pushing this fake, over-the-top version of Gen Z. Every time they try to represent us, it’s just a cringe fest of luxury brand worship. Compare this trash to the deep, poetic dialogues of the '70s—it’s such a downgrade. Give us something real, not this fake, surface-level crap."

One person called the dialogues "torture" and wrote, "This is like me trying to learn Gen Z skibidi slang and use it in the office to show I get it. This is torture." Some even criticised Khushi and Ibrahim’s acting skills, with one saying, "Hate-watched this movie today, and OMG, Khushi is so cringe T_T it physically hurts. Loved her outfits, though. It was a complete influencer fest. And Saif's son is hot, but I’m sure he can't act either."

The dialogue writers can't be serious right now 💀
byu/toolatetodieyoung inBollyBlindsNGossip

The dialogues of the film were written by Ishita Moitra, best known for her work on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae, Half Girlfriend, and more. She was joined by Jehan Handa, who previously wrote dialogues for Showtime.

About Nadaaniyan

Helmed by Shauna Gautam in her directorial debut, the film is backed by Karan Johar. Apart from Khushi and Ibrahim, it also stars Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. The story revolves around a lovable rich girl, Pia, who hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend after a misunderstanding turns her friends against her. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

