Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday wish for ‘best boy’ Ibrahim Ali Khan, says ‘can’t wait to see you on silver screen’

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is celebrating his 24th birthday today, March 5. On the occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet birthday wish for Ibrahim and expressed excitement for his Bollywood debut. Kareena Kapoor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday.

Kareena Kapoor's wish for Ibrahim

On Wednesday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture of Ibrahim posing for the camera in a round-neck sweater. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best boy (heart and fire emoji). Can't wait to see you on the silver screen (heart emoji)." Ibrahim reshared the story on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you K," along with a few teary-eyed, red heart, and crown emojis.

Saba Pataudi, Ibrahim's aunt, also shared a picture with him and wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling nephew. Can't wait to see you shine on the big screen. Love and luck always." Bollywood actor Dia Mirza also wrote, "Happy birthday Iggy. Can't wait for the world to see you shine. Love Love Love." Sreeleela also penned a wish for Ibrahim, which read, "Happy Birthday Iggy (white heart). Can't wait for the world to see what you have to show. Just the beginning."

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut

Ibrahim is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's production Naadaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor. The romantic drama also features Jugal Hansraj and Dia Mirza as Ibrahim's parents, and Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary as Khushi's parents.

The trailer of the film introduces Ibrahim as an ambitious young man, Arjun Mehta, who plans to study law and secure a good job. Khushi plays Pia Jai Singh, a young woman who prioritises love over ambition. They cross paths in a unique way, with Pia paying Arjun ₹25,000 every week to act as her boyfriend. However, an unexpected twist creates complications in their love story. The trailer received a mixed response from the audience.

Shauna Gautam, who is making her directorial debut with the film, said, "Directing Naadaniyan has been an incredibly special journey for me, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and often surprising nature of first love. Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream, and their support has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been an absolute joy." The film is scheduled to be released on March 7 on Netflix.