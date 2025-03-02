When Kiara Advani spoke about having twins, what qualities of Kareena Kapoor she would want in her daughter

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently treated their fans to joyous news as they announced that they are expecting their first child. Soon after, a video of Kiara talking about having "healthy babies" in an interview with journalist Faridoon Shahryar resurfaced on the internet. Now, fans are hoping that Kiara is blessed with twins. (Also Read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy with adorable picture: 'The greatest gift of our lives coming soon') Kiara Advani's old video about having babies resurfaces on internet.(Instagram)

Kiara Advani on having babies

In the video, when Faridoon asked Kiara, "If you were to have twins, what combination would you like? Two girls, two boys, or one boy and one girl?" Kiara replied, "I just want two healthy babies that God can gift me." Reacting to Kiara’s statement, Kareena Kapoor teased her, saying, "And the crown goes to you," joking that her answer sounded like a Miss Universe response. Kiara then added that she would love to have a girl and a boy.

Following this, when the interviewer asked what qualities of Kareena Kapoor she would want in her daughter, Kiara replied, "Her confidence, her expressions, her aura. All her qualities. She is a 10 on 10." The interview took place while Kiara, Kareena, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh were promoting their film Good Newwz.

A Reddit user shared the video on the platform, and fans couldn’t help but wish that Kiara and Sidharth are blessed with twins. One comment read, "If she has twins, that would be so ironic lol." Another wrote, "Wishing her a healthy pregnancy and cute, healthy twins." A third added, "I wish her twins."

Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint post on their social media pages to announce the pregnancy. The caption read: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." The actors did not reveal a due date or any further details. Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonakshi Sinha, flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Kiara Advani’s upcoming movies

Kiara will next be seen in War 2, part of the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles and is set for a theatrical release on August 14. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in the pipeline, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with filming scheduled to begin later this year.