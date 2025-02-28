Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy with adorable picture: 'The greatest gift of our lives coming soon'

Kiara Advani is pregnant

Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint post on their pages to announce the pregnancy. The caption of the post read: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." The actors did not share a due date or any more details.

The actors were inundated with best wishes and congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues. Actor Huma Qureshi commented, “Omg congratulations.” Neha Dhupia also commented congratulations on the post. Fans also showered their blessings upon the couple. One wrote, “Going to be best mom and dad.” Another added, “So happy for you both and whole family.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah. The war drama saw Sidharth play Param Vir Chakra recipient, the late Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara played his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema, in the film. The film was critically acclaimed upon its release on Amazon Prime Video. The actors reportedly began dating during the shoot.

Despite rumours that they have been dating and doing the rounds since 2020, neither of them spoke publicly about it. Filmmaker Karan Johar seemed to confirm it in 2022 when he mentioned Sidharth was dating Kiara during his appearance on Koffee With Karan. The two actors tied the knot on 7 February 2023 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding received widespread media attention, resulting in their wedding pictures being the most-liked Instagram post in India for a while.