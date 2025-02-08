Menu Explore
Kiara Advani gives a funny twist to her wedding moment, celebrates anniversary with Sidharth Malhotra. Watch

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 08, 2025 12:22 PM IST

Remember Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding video that set the internet on fire? The video showed Kiara mock-pulling Sidharth towards her.

Actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating two years of marital bliss. Marking their second wedding anniversary, Kiara Advani on Friday dropped a hilarious post to wish her husband. (Also Read | Fans say Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani look ‘way too cute’ in Diwali selfie)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023.

Remember their wedding video that set the internet on fire? The video showed Kiara walking down the aisle and mock-pulling Sidharth Malhotra towards her as he looked at his watch and hinted that she was late.

Kiara recreated that scene with a twist. She dropped a video in which she could be seen working out by pulling Sidharth with a rod.

"How it started (right arrow emoji). How it’s going (smiling face with hearts emoji). Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything (red heart emoji). Love you @sidmalhotra (kissing face emoji)," she captioned the post, leaving netizens in splits.

"Happpy anniversary guys !! Love it," actor Rakul Preet Singh commented. "Hahaha this is too funny," a fan wrote.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kiara also posted a picture in which she flaunted the flowers given to her by Sidharth. "Husband love," she wrote. Kiara also thanked her team for surprising her at midnight with a "cake."

Kiara also posted a picture in which she flaunted the flowers given to her by Sidharth.
Kiara also posted a picture in which she flaunted the flowers given to her by Sidharth.

"When it's a working anniversary but the team still makes it special and surprises you at 12 am with a cake!! My most thoughtful, kind and loving bunch!!! Before we wrap a super work schedule, meetha toh banta hain," she captioned the post.

Sidharth shared pictures on Instagram also featuring Kiara. He wrote, “Happy anniversary, love @kiaraaliaadvani, officially branded as yours forever!”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next project is with Janhvi Kapoor.

Kiara, on the other hand, was recently seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. She has Don 3 and War 2 next in the pipeline.

