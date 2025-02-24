Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 'awkwardly' interact with fans during trip, Reddit says: They want to escape so bad

Actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who clocked their second wedding anniversary earlier this month, recently took a trip abroad. Now, a video of the actors interacting with fans during their day out emerged on social media platforms. As per fans, the travel destination of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara was in Europe. (Also Read | Kiara Advani gives a funny twist to her wedding moment, celebrates anniversary with Sidharth Malhotra. Watch) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with their fans.

Sidharth and Kiara interact with fans abroad

In the video, a group of people are seen with Sidharth and Kiara at an open air restaurant. Sidharth was seen dressed in a white T-shirt under a denim jacket and pants. Kiara opted for a flowy mustard outfit. The fans interacted with them and even clicked selfies. At one point, Kiara and Sidharth were seen looking at each other smiling.

Reddit reacts to video of Sidharth and Kiara

A video of the interaction was shared on Reddit. Reacting to it, a fan said, "Siddy and Kiara look like they want to escape so bad. Siddharth standing awkwardly behind during the group photo is so me." A comment read, "Omg, looks like a bad case of vacay breakfast peace disrupted. Sid is so relatable as an introvert."

"Leave them aloe during their vacation. Desi people can’t take a hint, their expressions were screaming leave us please," said a person. "Sweet of them to entertain strangers .. so much for people calling Kiara rude and badly behaved otherwise," wrote a Reddit user. "Why can't people leave them alone," asked another fan.

A comment read, "Why are Desi families travelling abroad so extra? Sid and Kiara are visibly uncomfortable with these chatty Chatterjee invading their private holiday." "They probably went to celebrate their anniversary since both were working and weren’t even together that day," said another person.

About Sidharth and Kiara

Recently, marking their second wedding anniversary, Kiara shared a hilarious post to wish her husband. "How it started. How it's going Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you @sidmalhotra," she captioned the post.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film Shershaah.

About Sidharth and Kiara's films

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next film, Param Sundari, is with Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide. The rom-com is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025. Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor are also part of the film. Kiara, on the other hand, was recently seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. She has Don 3 and War 2 in the pipeline.