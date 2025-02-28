Kiara Advani proves she’s the queen of monochrome fashion in head-turning black ensemble worth over 3 lakh. See pics

Kiara Advani recently turned heads at the Tira event in Mumbai, serving a masterclass in monochrome fashion. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the 33-year-old actor proved once again why she's a total fashionista. She effortlessly slayed in an oversized shirt and skirt combo, making a strong case for chic, statement dressing. Let's decode her look and take some serious style notes. (Also read: Kiara Advani shows the chicest way to rock denim in stylish midi dress; you can steal her look for just ₹10K ) Kiara Advani turned heads in an all-black ensemble at the Tira event in Mumbai. (Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani rocks all black ensemble

Kiara Advani wore a black satin top features a jacquard pattern with logo letters, slouchy hood, pussy-bow collar and full bishop sleeves with buttoned cuffs elevating the drama. The front button fastening and curved hem completed the look, striking the perfect balance between structure and flow.

She tucked the luxe satin top into a black skirt that exuded elegance with its flowy silhouette. The skirt draped beautifully, creating a soft, graceful movement, while the midi-length asymmetrical hemline added a contemporary edge.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Kiara's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, we've got you covered. Her entire ensemble comes straight from the shelves of luxury fashion house Balenciaga. The top is priced at €1,509 (approximately ₹1,36,983), while the skirt comes with a hefty price tag of ₹1,78,356. That brings the total cost of her look to a jaw-dropping ₹3,15,339.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiara styled her look with chunky gold stacked necklaces, including a bold chain choker and a lion's claw pendant necklace. She paired them with oversized gold statement earrings that dropped down to her shoulders, stacked bracelets, and a stylish pair of Louboutin heels, adding the perfect touch of glam to her ensemble.

Her makeup look features nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, dramatic winged eyeliner, dark kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in messy waves and left loose in the side partition, she perfectly finished off her look.