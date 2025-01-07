Kiara Advani shows the chicest way to rock denim in stylish midi dress; you can steal her look for just 10K

If you're a fan of denim, Kiara Advani's latest look is definitely worth bookmarking. The Game Changer actor always knows how to steal the spotlight with her stylish outfits, and her recent appearance was no exception. Papped in the city yesterday, Kiara rocked a trendy denim midi dress that you'll definitely want to add to your wardrobe. Let's decode her look and find out how much her outfit costs. (Also read: Kiara Advani's Goddess look in a snatching corset and skirt set could be yours; it will cost you… ) Kiara Advani serves fashion statement in stylish denim midi dress.(Instagram)

Kiara Advani rocks chic denim dress

Kiara's chic midi dress is made from dark blue denim and features a short neckline with a sleeveless design. The front placket closure is paired with a subtle slit, adding a touch of allure. Golden buttons elevate the look, while intricate denim braiding along the waist, armholes, neckline, and pockets adds a unique detail. The dress is designed with inward box pleats for a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette and a waist-cinching extended button, giving it a romantic, effortless appeal.

What is the price of Kiara's dress

If you loved Kiara's outfit and are eager to add it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her stunning midi dress is from the brand ANI Clothing and is priced at ₹10,000.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara accessorised her look with golden drop statement earrings and a pair of white Louboutin pump heels. Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, a dewy base and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls with a middle partition, beautifully cascading down her shoulders, completed the look perfectly.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kiara will next be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. She also has War 2 in the pipeline, where she'll share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.