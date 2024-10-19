Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kiara Advani jets off to Delhi for her second Karwa Chauth, slays the airport look in chic blazer. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2024 05:41 PM IST

Kiara Advani is spotted at the airport looking effortlessly stylish in trendy blazer as she heads to Delhi for her second Karwa Chauth celebrations. See video.

Kiara Advani is recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she flies to Delhi to celebrate her second Karwa Chauth with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and his family. The 33-year-old actress never fails to impress with her stunning style, consistently setting fashion goals. Whether she rocks traditional attire or a cute mini dress, Kiara nails every look flawlessly.

Kiara Advani was spotted at Mumbai airport, showcasing a chic outfit with a grey checkered blazer and white linen pants.(Instagram)
Kiara Advani was spotted at Mumbai airport, showcasing a chic outfit with a grey checkered blazer and white linen pants.(Instagram)

Her latest airport outfit is no exception, as she showcases how to style plaid blazers in the most chic way. As we eagerly await her Karwa Chauth look, let's break down her recent ensemble and take some fashion notes! (Also read: Ditch the usual saree this Karwa Chauth, go for this Kiara Advani stunning red outfit instead )

Decoding Kiara Advani's stylish airport look

In the viral photos and videos, Kiara is seen looking effortlessly stylish, exuding that boss babe energy. She wears a white V-neck tank top paired with loose-fit white linen pants. Over this, she sports a chic grey blazer adorned with a stylish white checkered print. The blazer features power shoulders, a double collar, notch lapels, and full sleeves that she folds for a trendy touch.

She accessorised her airport look with a golden pendant necklace, a stylish black handbag, grey-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses, a diamond ring adorning her finger, and a pair of white sneakers. Her outfit, showcasing the perfect blend of style and class, serves as the ultimate inspiration for anyone looking to strike the perfect balance between the two. Kiara keeps her makeup minimal, opting for blushed cheeks and nude eyeshadow for a natural glow. Her luscious tresses are styled in soft curls, left open with a middle parting, perfectly completing her chic look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kiara is preparing to begin shooting for War 2 in Italy alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Unlike the first film, which was directed by Siddharth Anand, the sequel will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Additionally, Kiara has Gamechanger with Ram Charan set for release soon.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On