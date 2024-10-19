Kiara Advani jets off to Delhi for her second Karwa Chauth, slays the airport look in chic blazer. Watch

Kiara Advani is recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she flies to Delhi to celebrate her second Karwa Chauth with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and his family. The 33-year-old actress never fails to impress with her stunning style, consistently setting fashion goals. Whether she rocks traditional attire or a cute mini dress, Kiara nails every look flawlessly. Kiara Advani was spotted at Mumbai airport, showcasing a chic outfit with a grey checkered blazer and white linen pants.(Instagram)

Her latest airport outfit is no exception, as she showcases how to style plaid blazers in the most chic way. As we eagerly await her Karwa Chauth look, let's break down her recent ensemble and take some fashion notes! (Also read: Ditch the usual saree this Karwa Chauth, go for this Kiara Advani stunning red outfit instead )

Decoding Kiara Advani's stylish airport look

In the viral photos and videos, Kiara is seen looking effortlessly stylish, exuding that boss babe energy. She wears a white V-neck tank top paired with loose-fit white linen pants. Over this, she sports a chic grey blazer adorned with a stylish white checkered print. The blazer features power shoulders, a double collar, notch lapels, and full sleeves that she folds for a trendy touch.

She accessorised her airport look with a golden pendant necklace, a stylish black handbag, grey-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses, a diamond ring adorning her finger, and a pair of white sneakers. Her outfit, showcasing the perfect blend of style and class, serves as the ultimate inspiration for anyone looking to strike the perfect balance between the two. Kiara keeps her makeup minimal, opting for blushed cheeks and nude eyeshadow for a natural glow. Her luscious tresses are styled in soft curls, left open with a middle parting, perfectly completing her chic look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kiara is preparing to begin shooting for War 2 in Italy alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Unlike the first film, which was directed by Siddharth Anand, the sequel will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Additionally, Kiara has Gamechanger with Ram Charan set for release soon.