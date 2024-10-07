Alia Bhatt elevates simple airport outfit with tan blazer as she jets off to Delhi for Jigra promotions

Alia Bhatt was clicked by the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport on Monday. The trendy jet-setter chose the classic white top and blue denim look to catch her flight, elevating it with a tan blazer. The actor is travelling to Delhi for Jigra promotions. Alia Bhatt travels to Delhi for Jigra promotions.

Alia Bhatt's simply chic airport look

Alia Bhatt's arsenal of casual ensembles is impressive and easy to replicate. When it comes to her airport attire, the actor has, time and again, served us enviable fashion moments. On Monday, while catching a flight out of Mumbai, she served another stylish look in a white tank top, light blue denim jeans, and a tan-coloured blazer. Let's decode the ensemble.

What did Alia Bhatt wear to the airport?

The tank top Alia wore features a scoop neckline and a fitted silhouette. Meanwhile, the light blue-coloured denim jeans has a mid-rise waist, side pockets, a fitted silhouette, and a tapered leg fitting. She rounded off the outfit with the tan blazer featuring notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a long hem length, an open front, and a relaxed silhouette.

Alia accessorised the ensemble with tinted Gucci shades, a wine-red Over-the-body bag from Gucci, chunky white sneakers, gold rings, and gold hoop earrings. As for the glam, she chose a no-makeup makeup look featuring blush pink lips and feathered brows. Lastly, Alia tied her hair in a centre-parted sleek bun.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina headed for Delhi

Alia is travelling to Delhi with her co-star Vedang Raina. The two will be promoting their film Jigra in the national capital. Director Vasan Bala shared a picture of the two stars on Instagram with the caption, “Agla (Next) station DELHI.”

On the work front

Directed by Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina play siblings in Jigra. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is set to hit theatres on October 11.