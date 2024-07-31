Kiara Advani's birthday: 6 most stunning red carpet moments that crown her as fashion queen. Check glam pics inside

Kiara Advani is celebrating her 34th birthday today! She is definitely one of the most popular actors in the industry right now. She is not only adored for her incredible acting skills but also reigns supreme when it comes to slaying fashion goals. Whether it's a mini dress, a sartorial saree, or a pantsuit, she can pull off any look to perfection. The actor is quite popular on social media, with an Instagram following of over 35 million. Her aesthetic feed is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. Whenever she uploads a picture, it goes viral in no time. As the actress turns a year older, let's take a look back at her most stylish red carpet looks. (Also read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant bring their A-game in effortlessly cool outfits at Paris 2024 Olympics. Check photos ) As Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday, here are six red carpet looks that prove she’s an absolute stunner.(Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

Cannes 2024 look

Kiara's stunning look in the Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu corset gown for the gala event will always be a favourite among fashion lovers. The gown features a black velvet fish-cut silhouette with a train and a pastel pink duchess satin bodice. Embracing the 2024 fashion trend of bows, the Fall Winter 2024-25 collection gown also showcases an elaborate pink duchess satin bow. Kiara’s hairstyle was tied in a bun, and she sported dewy, minimal makeup. She accessorised her monochromatic look with statement diamond jewellery and black netted gloves.

Ice blue cut out dress

Kiara Advani often showcases her petite physique and bold fashion sense in cutout gowns and dresses. She stunned her fans by wearing an aqua blue cutout gown with a high slit, drawing comparisons to Disney princess Elsa. She finished her glamorous look with dewy makeup, winged eyeliner, and a neatly tied hair bun, creating a classic finish.

Black bodycon gown

For the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani radiated classic elegance in a stunning black bodycon dress. The dress featured a bold, deep neckline adorned with a beautiful embellishment and a small flower on the right shoulder. Kiara’s outfit made a statement on its own, and her choice of simple accessories—just white stone ear cuffs—proved that true elegance lies in understatement.

Gauri and Nainika floral gown

Kiara's flowy off-the-shoulder gown boasted a corseted bodice and a body-hugging fit down to below her waist, extending into a long skirt with a floor-sweeping train. The gown was beautifully adorned with floral details in shades of green, pink, and blue. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara opted to forgo accessories, allowing the outfit to stand out on its own. She wore her wavy hair down and added a touch of glam with subtle eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, filled-in eyebrows, blushed cheeks, and maroon lipstick.

Pink jumpsuit for WPL

Kiara’s strappy pink jumpsuit for her WPL 2023 performance was a total showstopper. It featured a daring deep plunging neckline and was paired with calf-length silver boots, which seemed perfect for dancing. The halter jumpsuit extended into a backless design, making her ready to party from every angle. Her jazzy makeup elevated the vibe, with dramatic dark eye makeup adorned with rhinestones on the winged eyeliner and soft rosy pink lips, adding a fresh touch to her party look.

Red slit gown for Filmfare

For the Filmfare Awards 2022, Kiara Advani embodied red carpet perfection in a stunning coral strapless gown that exuded drama from the outset. The gown featured a long trail at the back and a thigh-high slit, adding to its allure. This is the kind of drama we gladly welcome. With her well-defined kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and softly wavy, middle-parted hair, Kiara was a strong contender for the best dressed on the red carpet.