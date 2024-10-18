Menu Explore
Kiara Advani's stunning red ethnic ensemble will have you ditching your saree this Karwa Chauth. Her outfit costs…

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2024 12:56 PM IST

When it comes to festive fashion, Kiara Advani never disappoints. Her latest red ethnic look is the perfect blend of modern elegance and traditional charm.

Kiara Advani was recently spotted in a stunning ethnic ensemble that's perfect for the festive season. The 33-year-old actress is a fashion icon who can effortlessly slay any look to perfection whether it's a mini dress or traditional suit. Every time she steps out, she makes sure to leave the fashion police scrambling to take notes. Her latest look in a vibrant red ethnic suit is the ultimate inspiration for anyone looking for the perfect Karwa Chauth outfit. Scroll down to know more about her look. (Also read: Kiara Advani serves airport fashion goals as she jets off to Cannes in stylish beige trench coat and trousers. Watch )

Kiara Advani dazzled in a vibrant red ethnic ensemble.(Instagram/@instantbollywood)
Kiara Advani dazzled in a vibrant red ethnic ensemble.(Instagram/@instantbollywood)

Kiara Advani stuns in red ethnic ensemble

Kiara's outfit is all about festive glam! She rocked a vibrant red pleated lehenga in georgette and crepe featuring stunning hand embroidery. Paired with a scoop-neck bralette-style blouse adorned with intricate golden embroidery, it was pure perfection. But what really stole the show was the dramatic floor-length cape, replacing the usual dupatta and embellished with mesmerising golden detailing.

What is the price of her outfit?

If you're obsessed with Kiara's festive look and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her stunning ethnic ensemble is from designer Krisha Sunny Ramani, and it comes with a price tag of 58,500.

Kiara's stunning outfit costs ₹58,500.(www.perniaspopupshop.com)
Kiara's stunning outfit costs ₹58,500.(www.perniaspopupshop.com)

Kiara accessorised her look with a statement Kundan necklace adorned with green emeralds, perfectly paired with matching silver bangles on her wrist. Her makeup was flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. She completed her stunning look with her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle parting.

With Karwa Chauth just around the corner, Kiara's stunning red ethnic look is the ultimate inspiration for anyone looking to swap boring sarees and suits for something fresh and stylish. She nails that perfect mix of modern and traditional, making her outfit a total must-have for the festive season.

Follow Us On