Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani looks like a dream in ethereal ivory satin gown paired with trendy pearl bow earrings. Watch

Ladies and gentlemen hold onto your hearts as Kiara Advani has arrived at Cannes 2024. In the midst of her much-anticipated debut, the diva revealed her first look as she took to Instagram and uploaded a stunning video of herself accompanied by the caption "Rendezvous at the Riviera (blue heart emoji)". In the video, she can be seen looking ethereal in an enchanting white gown. Fashion lovers have been eagerly awaiting Kiara's first look and we have to say she didn't disappoint. Kiara Advani wows at Cannes 2024 in Prabal Gurung white gown.(Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

The actress is a total stunner who never fails to hit fashion targets like a pro. And her latest look for prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival is no exception, as she steals hearts with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. As we await her red carpet-appearance, let's decode her latest look and take some style notes. (Also read: Kiara Advani serves airport fashion goals as she jets off to Cannes in stylish beige trench coat and trousers. Watch )

Decoding Kiara Advani's first Cannes look

Kiara's first look from Cannes is all about grace, glamour and effortless flair. The diva stunned as the epitome of elegance in an ethereal white floor-skimming gown. Her outfit is from the shelves of renowned designer Prabal Gurung's Fall 2024 collection. It comes in an enchanting ivory shade and features a luxurious satin fabric, a deep v plunging neckline, a fluid silhouette and a striking thigh-high slit at either side exuding chic vibes. The floor-sweeping train at the back adds an extra dose of drama. With a perfect combination of sartorial elegance and just the right amount of sass, her outfit is a true showstopper.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara accessorised her stunning look with a pair of statement bow-shaped pearl jewellery, an oversized diamond ring adorning her finger and a pair of white Christian Louboutin high heels that perfectly complemented her look.

With the help of makeup artist Lekha Gupta, Kiara got decked up in shimmering nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, luminous highlighter, dewy base, rosy cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Priyanka Borkar, Kiara styled her luscious locks into a half updo hairstyle and adorned it with a white clip studded with pearls.