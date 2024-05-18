Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes the red carpet by storm in jaw-dropping Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's breathtaking Cannes looks are making waves in the fashion world and on social media. After turning heads on the first day in a jaw-dropping black and white ensemble embellished with gold flowers for the screening of "Megalopolis" on May 16, the global icon once again made jaws drop with her second look. The OG diva graced the screening of "Kinds of Kindness" in a custom avant-garde silhouette designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Aishwarya has been a game changer when it comes to red-carpet appearances, and this time is no exception as she has proved her fashion savvy. Scroll down to know more about her second appearance. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns on red carpet in dramatic floor-sweeping gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. Watch ) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adorns a Falguni Shane Peacock tinsel gown for her second appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.(Instagram)

Decoding Aishwarya Rai's second Cannes look

Aishwarya's second look is as dramatic as the first and is meticulously crafted by popular Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock. It comes in an enchanting shade of silver and has a delicate silhouette adorned with sequins all over. The bodycon fit hugged her body perfectly, the fishtail hemline and larger-than-life embellishments with turquoise accents made her look a complete showstopper. The floor-sweeping train at the back added an extra touch of drama. Her stunning gown, with its perfect blend of sequins and fringes, screamed sartorial elegance.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Assisted by celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi, Aishwarya accessorised her look with statement diamond drop earrings, a sleek silver bracelet on her wrist, a ring on her finger and a pair of high heels. Her glam makeup look included green eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, defined brows, stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, dewy base, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. She rounded off her stunning look with her lustrous locks styled in soft curls, and left open at the centre, cascading beautifully down her shoulders.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her 21st appearance at Cannes this year. She first attended the prestigious film festival in 2002, wearing a Neeta Lulla sari and heavy gold jewellery for the premiere of her film Devdas. Apart from Aishwarya, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kiara Advani are also walking the prestigious red carpet this year.