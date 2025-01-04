Kiara Advani's Goddess look in a snatching corset and skirt set could be yours; it will cost you…

On Friday, Kiara Advani promoted her upcoming film Game Changer with co-star Ram Charan. The actor served a Greek goddess moment during the event, as she arrived dressed in an ivory strapless corset top and skirt set. We found the price of her ensemble. Let's decode Kiara's look and find out the price of her outfit. Kiara Advani wore the ivory corset and skirt set for Game Changer promotions.

Also Read | Kiara Advani hospitalised? Actor's team issues clarification after she misses Game Changer event in Mumbai

What is the price of Kiara Advani's look?

Kiara's ivory ensemble is from the shelves of the designer Masaba Gupta's clothing label House Of Masaba. It is called The Thandai Corset Set. You can also get the look from the brand's official website. You will have to shell out ₹50,000 to add the ensemble to your closet.

Kiar Advani's ivory ensemble is worth ₹50,000.

More about Kiara's look

The ivory corset, made from a heavy crepe fabric, features a strapless plunge neckline, a figure-snatching silhouette, structured boning, intricate gold embroidery inspired by the 'Berry Bel' motif, and a back closure with tie-up tassel detail. Kiara wore the blouse with a matching crepe skirt featuring an asymmetric hemline, a gathered design on the side, a high-rise waist, a figure-hugging fit, and a floor-grazing train.

Kiara paired the corset and skirt set with a stole adorned with gold floral embroidery and tassel detailing on the hem. She draped it on her arms to add an elegant, feminine touch. For accessories, the actor chose gold peep-toe block sandals, statement gold earrings, rings, and chunky bracelets.

Meanwhile, with her hair left loose in a side-parting with soft blowout curls, Kiara chose gold eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks topped with highlighter, glossy coral pink lips, and a dewy base.

About Game Changer

Kiara and Ram Charan's upcoming film Game Changer will be released in cinemas on January 10. Directed by S Shankar, the film centres around the story of an IAS officer who takes on corrupt politicians.

Recently, reports emerged that the actor was hospitalised. However, as per her team, she has not been hospitalised and was advised to rest due to exertion, as she has been working nonstop.