Alia Bhatt's denim look to Suhana Khan's corset fit; 6 Bollywood-inspired outfit ideas for New Year's Eve bash

New Year's Eve is all about dressing up in your best party looks and having a blast with your loved ones. So, if you are throwing a party for your friends or planning to step out to celebrate with them, you need a killer dress to steal the night. We decided to lend you some style inspiration straight from your favourite celebrities' closets. Check them out and steal some ideas. From Alia Bhatt to Suhana Khan, steal outfit ideas from stars for your New Year's Eve bash.

Janhvi Kapoor's red siren look

This siren red dress is a great night-out pick during New Year's Eve. It features a cut-out on the bodice, a plunging neckline, a body-hugging silhouette, and a slit on the front. Like Janhvi Kapoor, let the outfit be the star of your look by opting for loose locks, minimal glam, and no accessories.

Khushi Kapoor's pearly babe look

Khushi's glittering pearl dress can be a show-stealer at your New Year's Eve bash. The halter-neck outfit ticks all the boxes with its stylish backless detail, body-hugging silhouette, mini hem length, and pearl tassel embellishments. Add some glamour to the chic outfit with stilettos, minimal makeup and a top knot.

Katrina Kaif's chocolatey look

Katrina Kaif's ruched chocolatey dress is a perfect outfit for showing off your curves at a New Year party. Style it like the actor by leaving your locks loose, opting for bold smokey eyes, wearing statement gold jewellery, and wrapping it up with a nice nude lip.

Suhana Khan's bodycon look

One can never go wrong in black! Suhana's outfit here is a shining example of this style rule. The actor wears a strapless metallic corset and a black bodycon midi-length skirt in these pictures. The ensemble will turn heads wherever you go. Take it up a notch with black pumps, red lips, a messy top knot, smokey eyes, and large hoop earrings.

Ananya Panday's effortlessly chic fit

Ananya Panday's outfit can be easily put together with what you have in your closet. You just need a bodycon full-sleeve printed top and a black leather mini skirt. Extra points if you have one with a sultry slit on the front. Give it an edgy twist like Ananya by wearing boots, opting for minimal makeup, and styling your hair in a sleek side-parted style.

The denim fit by Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's denim dress could be your show-stealing fit for a New Year bash with your friends. The back cut-out and the bodycon fit add an extra oomph to the ensemble, making it a great party pick. Like Alia, you can pair it with gold jewels, burgundy red pumps, and minimal glam.