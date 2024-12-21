Katrina Kaif shows off her curves in a graceful ruched bodycon dress; it costs almost 2 lakh

Katrina Kaif, a true fashion icon, continues mesmerising with her impeccable sense of style and timeless elegance. She effortlessly nails both ethnic and western ensembles and has become fans' go-to celebrity for fashion inspiration. In one of her recent appearances, Katrina once again turned heads in a beautiful dress. Let’s decode this look. Katrina Kaif embraced a minimalistic approach to her look. (Instagram)

ALSO READ:Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's simple airport looks scream made for each other. Watch

More about this look

Lately, she served countless traditional looks, from paisley sarees to salwar kameez at the airport. But this time around, she reminded that western wear was also a cakewalk for her. The actor has an exquisite finesse in both of the aesthetics.

Katrina Kaif for an event for her beauty brand Kay Beauty wore a fitted, ruched dress. It had short puffy sleeves to infuse drama to the demure look. The sleek silhouette defined and contoured her curves. The ruched texture of the dress extended from the neckline towards the waistline, tapering as it approached the hem. The body-hugging bodycon dress helped accentuate her curves.

Keeping accessories minimal, she went for golden stacked rings and a bracelet. Her hair was let down, in tune with the overall minimalist theme. The actor wore brown pointed-toe pumps to colour-coordinate with the dress.

The look is understated and subtle yet exuded glam without being over the top, striking the perfect balance. The minimalist midi dress’s price however would make you raise your eyebrows. It’s from Magda Butrym and it costs Rs.1,98,500.

About her recent work

Katrina Kaif was last seen earlier this year on-screen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupati. Last year, she gained much appreciation for reprising the role of Zoya in Tiger 3.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif wore the simplest suit to airport and managed to look beautiful as ever. Watch