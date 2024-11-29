Katrina Kaif wore the simplest suit to airport and managed to look beautiful as ever. Watch

Katrina Kaif is letting a little bit of sunshine enter our social media feeds with her sunny airport look. The actor looked like a ray of sunshine as she arrived at Mumbai airport on Friday. She wore a simple kurta set featuring a matching dupatta and salwar. Also read | Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif: From her wedding lehenga to Cannes gown, 12 iconic looks Katrina Kaif wore a yellow ethnic look to the airport in Mumbai.

While her kurta and salwar were simple, if you look closely, you'll notice that the dupatta featured delicate floral embroidery. The actor wore dark sunglasses and embellished juttis with her desi look. She kept her accessories to a minimum, making her travel look clean and elegant.

Katrina's dreamy lehengas

If you’ve been keeping up with Katrina’s recent looks, you may already be aware that the actor has been favouring traditional Indian outfits of late. Katrina loves to wear ethnic outfits, be it at the airport or at events. Her love for Indian wear has led the actor to choose some of the most stunning anarkalis and sarees for award shows, weddings, and other events.

When she is not spotted in simple kurta outfits, Katrina makes a case for regal Indian dressing. Over the years, she has donned designer lehengas that are dreamy and perfect for all kinds of festivities. Like this Sabyasachi lehenga she wore this year:

Recently, she attended a party wearing an Anita Dongre lehenga. Featuring nature-inspired prints throughout, Katrina's alluring lehenga set was dark green and white and crafted in soothing mul. Elevated in gota patti, zardozi embroidery, and sequins, it featured a choli with a plunging neckline and a matching printed dupatta. The lehenga skirt came with a broad border and an embellished belt.

Check it out:

Earlier this year, Katrina wore a Sabyasachi lehenga to attend Ira Khan's wedding reception in Mumbai. If you are a bride-to-be who loves minimal yet regal sartorial choices, you can wear a similar exquisite traditional look for your wedding day, mehendi, or even sangeet ceremony. The intricate sequin embellishments, dori embroidery, floral applique patterns, and a heavily embellished broad patti border in multi-coloured hues gave Katrina's beige lehenga a regal touch.