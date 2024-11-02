Katrina Kaif wore the most beautiful Anita Dongre lehenga worth 1.1 lakh for star-studded Bollywood party

Katrina Kaif's festive season wardrobe is always on point. Recently, she attended a Bollywood party with everyone from actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to filmmakers Karan Johar and Kabir Khan. BFF to the stars and internet personality, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a bunch of inside photos featuring Katrina in an Anita Dongre lehenga at the Mumbai bash. Also read | What Katrina Kaif wore to Diwali parties over the years: First Diwali with Vicky Kaushal to regal Sabyasachi lehenga Katrina Kaif poses with Varun Dhawan and Orry at a recent party. (Instagram/ Orhan Awatramani)

What Katrina Kaif wore

Featuring nature-inspired prints throughout, Katrina's alluring lehenga set is dark green and white and crafted in soothing mul. Elevated in gota patti, zardozi embroidery, and sequins, it featured a choli with a plunging neckline and a matching printed dupatta. The lehenga skirt came with a broad border and an embellished belt.

How much does her lehenga cost?

Anita Dongre's made to order arvia printed mul lehenga set sells for ₹1.1 lakh on the designer's website. The actor paired the designer outfit with a beaded necklace and matching earrings. She styled her hair in a poker straight style and sported minimal makeup.

Katrina's Diwali look

Earlier, Katrina shared photos of her Diwali 2024 look – a Manish Malhotra saree with a corset. Katrina was glowing in her traditional ensemble with a twist: She wore her pink tissue saree with a multi-coloured embroidered corset top. Her makeup was subtle, allowing her outfit to take centre stage.

She posed with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal in one of the Diwali pictures she posted on Instagram. Vicky complemented her stylish look in a striking black shimmery sherwani, looking dapper as ever.

'Katrina you are slaying'

Fans flooded the comments section of Katrina's Diwali post with admiration and best wishes. Actor Shraddha Kapoor joined in, sending her own Diwali greetings with a heartfelt, "Happy Diwali!!!" Comments from fans included phrases like 'so beautiful'. Someone also commented, "Katrina you are slaying... looking so beautiful."